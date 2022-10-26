There’s always more to the drama than meets the eye.

In a new report from People, a source says exes Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were experiencing relationship difficulties before the “Don’t Worry Darling” director met Harry Styles.

“There is no easy way to end a long-term relationship,” the source said. “There were issues between them before.”

Last week, the couple’s former nanny spoke out about the breakup in an interview with The Daily Mail, claiming that Wilde had begun a relationship with Styles before ending things with the “Ted Lasso” star.

“Regardless of what anyone else says about their relationship, nobody but the two of them know what went on and why they split. Jason and Olivia are co-parenting and doing fine with that. The custody issues between them from before have not gotten in the way of both parents being with their kids,” the source added.

Another source in the industry also said that despite all the disputes, both Wilde and Sudeikis are prioritizing co-parenting their two children.

“Olivia and Jason have pretty much worked things out and are sharing custody of their children in a mature manner,” they said. “The split was unpleasant, but they have moved on. They will always have to communicate and be adult because they have two kids together.”

They added of Wilde’s current relationship, “Olivia and Harry have a dynamic relationship which is filled with admiration and respect for the other.”

Wilde and Sudeikis started dating in 2011 and announced their split in November 2020.