Superhero movies aren’t quite adult enough for James Cameron.

In a wide-ranging new interview with The New York Times, the “Avatar: The Way of Water” director talked about the upcoming sequel, and shared some criticism of Marvel and DC movies.

“When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college. They have relationships, but they really don’t,” Cameron said. “They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies.”

Talking about his own film, the director shared how his lead characters have changed in the time since the 2009 original.

“Zoe [Saldana] and Sam [Worthington] now play parents, 15 years later,” he said. “In the first movie, Sam’s character leaps off his flying creature and essentially changes the course of history as a result of this crazy, almost suicidal leap of faith. And Zoe’s character leaps off a limb and assumes there’s going to be some nice big leaves down there that can cushion her fall.”

Cameron continued, “But when you’re a parent, you don’t think that way. So for me, as a parent of five kids, I’m saying, ‘What happens when those characters mature and realize that they have a responsibility outside their own survival?’”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” hits theatres Dec. 16.