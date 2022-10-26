It’s been a tough year for Michael J. Fox, but he remains as cheerful as ever.

The Canadian actor, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, sits down for an interview with People, talking about experiencing multiple injuries and recovery periods recently.

Fox recalls, “It got worse. I broke my cheek, then my hand, then my shoulder, had a replacement shoulder put in and broke my [right] arm, then I broke my elbow. I’m 61 years old, and I’m feeling it a little bit more.”

Fox’s nearest and dearest insist the injuries don’t necessarily mean his disease is progressing any faster though, People reports.

The “Back to the Future” star got an infection after surgery for his broken hand, and because he temporarily wasn’t able to use his hand, this led to balance issues and falls.

Fox tells the mag, “I was never really a cranky guy, but I got very cranky and short with people.

“I try to nip it in the bud. I always think of these aides who work with me. And I often say to them, ‘Whatever I say, just imagine I said ‘please’ at the beginning and ‘thank you’ at the end. Just take a second and absorb that I might have said that if I was more myself, but I didn’t, so I apologize.'”

“Just now,” he continues, “I’m coming through where the last of my injuries are healing up; my arm is feeling good. Life is interesting. It deals you these things.”

Fox, who is set to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, an honorary Oscar recognizing outstanding philanthropic efforts, at the Governors Awards on Nov. 19, goes on to say that now “the whole mission is: Don’t fall down. So whatever works to not fall down, whether it’s a walker or a wheelchair, a cane, a guy with a belt around my waist holding onto it — I use all those tools.”

The star, who recently walked unassisted across a New York stage for a mini-reunion with his “Back to the Future” co-star Christopher Lloyd, shares: “I’m just getting to where I’m walking steadily again.

“I think it’s cool to walk by myself. It is. It’s fantastic.”

Fox’s wife Tracy Pollan says that even though her husband of 34 years continues to go through tough times, he is still “one of the most kind people I’ve ever met.”

She adds that he “almost always looks at the situation and at the people involved and thinks about others before he thinks about himself.”

Fox says of leaving a difficult year behind him, “It’s been a struggle, but I’m happy.

“I say that because I hope on some level people can find happiness in spite of what they’re going through.”

The new issue of People hits newsstands Friday.