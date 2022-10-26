Michael Kopsa has tragically passed away at the age of 66.

The beloved Canadian actor, best known for his roles in “The X-Files” and “Smallville”, died on Oct. 23 due to “complications from a brain tumour,” according to his ex-wife, actor Lucia Frangione. Kopsa shared daughter Nora with his former spouse.

“The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct. 23, 2022, of a brain tumor,” she announced in a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday. “He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father.”

READ MORE: Robert Cormier, Canadian ‘Heartland’ Actor, Dead At 33

The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct 23 2022 of a brain tumour. He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father. pic.twitter.com/R5Q6s3QjGh — Lucia FRANgione (@FrangioneLucia) October 25, 2022

Kopsa, who was born and raised in Toronto, headed to New York City in the mid-1980s to study acting at the Circle in the Square Theater School. After four years, he returned to Canada to attend the University of Toronto, gaining a degree in arts and science, later making sci-fi his niche genre. Kopsa then went on to star in a number of hit series including “Stargate SG-1”, “The X-Files”, “The Net” and “The Outer Limits”.

Elsewhere, the screen star played several noteworthy movie roles like Beast, whom he voiced in 2000’s “X-Men: Evolution”. Kopsa followed with appearances in 2005’s “Fantastic Four” as Ned Cecil, 2011’s “Apollo 18” and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and a handful of Hallmark movies.

READ MORE: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer Ben Feigin Dead At 47

Joining Frangione in leading tributes for Kopsa is fellow voice actor, Peter Kelamis.

“I lost a friend today. Many of us did. A friend who was admired and loved,” he wrote on Facebook, adding that he’ll “always cherish the memories” that the two shared in acting class together before commending Kopsa for being a strong fighter throughout his battle with cancer.

Canadian actors Mark Hildreth, Peter New, Michael Coleman and more also took to social media to honour Kopsa’s life and legacy.

Dear #MichaelKopsa. You were so loved. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/FEK8Mxhxk3 — Mark Hildreth (@hildrethmark) October 24, 2022

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Michael Kopsa. A joy to work with every time, but always a delight to see this severe-looking character guy let his bumbling loveable side loose every week in #lps. Happy times in bluer skies my friend. #rip pic.twitter.com/a7IfAxq4BE — Peter New (@ActorPeterNew) October 25, 2022

Michael Kopsa. He was truly one of the best of us. Gone far too soon. Big love brother. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RFzwqT3rZ1 — Michael Coleman (@1MichaelColeman) October 25, 2022