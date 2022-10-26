Alyssa Scott is pregnant and people can’t help but wonder if the father is Nick Cannon.

Scott showed off her growing baby bump on Oct. 26. In the photo, Alyssa hugged her daughter Zeela while rocking a stylish blue dressed that highlighted her pregnancy.

“With you by my side…” Scott captioned the post.

Scott previously sparked pregnancy speculation with a photo she posted in May for Mother’s Day.

“Today I’m grateful I was able to pick up the phone and hear my mom and grandmother’s voice on the other line,” Scott captioned the post. “I’m grateful for my daughter who is holding my hand through this holiday. I mean it when I say my heart is with every woman and every mother today. Love.”

There is no confirmation that Cannon is the baby’s father. Cannon and Scott welcomed their baby boy Zen in June 2021. Tragically, Zen passed away in Dec. 2021 after a battle with brain cancer. He was just 5 months old.