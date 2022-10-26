Jacob Elordi definitely looked the part as he was pictured as Elvis Presley filming scenes for the upcoming “Priscilla” biopic in Toronto earlier this week.

The “Euphoria” actor was snapped in a black and white striped top and shorts in one image, while he laughed alongside his co-star Cailee Spaeny, who plays his onscreen love Priscilla, in another.

The pic shows Elordi looking dapper in a blue suit with his dark hair slicked back, while Spaeny rocks a ’60s-style beehive ‘do, wearing a pretty pink dress.

Cailee Spaeny plays Priscilla and Jacob Elordi takes on the role of Elvis Presley in new biopic. Credit: The Image Direct

The upcoming flick is being directed by Sofia Coppola and is a film adaptation of Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me.

Coppola recently teased the script, sharing it on Instagram as her very first post:

The filmmaker told Vogue earlier this month of what made her want to adapt Priscilla’s memoir for a movie: “I’ve had her memoir for years and remember reading it a long time ago. A friend of mine was talking about her recently, and we got around to discussing the book. I read it again and was really moved by her story.

“I was supposed to start this big Edith Wharton project that was gonna take five months to shoot and felt really daunting. I came up against a few hurdles, so I just decided to pivot to making one film with one idea.

“I was just so interested in Priscilla’s story and her perspective on what it all felt like to grow up as a teenager in Graceland. She was going through all the stages of young womanhood in such an amplified world — kinda similar to Marie Antoinette.”

The eagerly-anticipated project comes following the success of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” film that was released back in June.

The biopic starred Austin Butler as Elvis and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla. See more in the clip below.