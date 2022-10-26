A weekly “Sausage Party” takes place deep inside Amazon.

Prime Video has ordered a prequel or sequel series to the 2016 adult animated comedy movie “Sausage Party”, according to Variety. The series is titled “Sausage Party: Foodtopia” and is currently in production. A number of original cast members are involved in the follow-up series.

Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton are all on board, as is Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester.

“Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, ‘Sausage Party,’” said writers and executive producers Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

“But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we’ve decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia.’ It’s got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now.”

The raunchy animated movie was an R-rated hit, grossing approximately $141 million against a reported budget of $19 million.