Lil Reinhart thinks this year’s Met Gala may have been her last.

The actress reflected on her appearance at the annual fashion event during an interview with W Magazine. She called out Kim Kardashian, who spoke about her extensive dieting process in order to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress.

“That was fun,” she recalled. “But after going again this year, I don’t think I’ll be invited back. I said a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress.”

Kardashian said she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to wear the Bob Mackie dress that Monroe wore when she sang Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy.

“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” she explained at the time, adding, “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

Reinhart, who is an outspoken advocate for body acceptance, criticized the reality star and others like her who promoted what she viewed as harmful ideas about body image.

“To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are… because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month… all to fit in a f**king dress? So wrong. So f**ked on 100s of levels,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

She added, “To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting.”

Despite her words possibly costing her an invite to next year’s event, the “Riverdale” star stood by her words.

“I have always wanted to stand for something,” she told the outlet. “And while I don’t like it if one comment by me turns into 17 articles in People magazine, I never overthink what I post. It has to be a true representation of how I feel. And I would say that whether I had 100 followers or 100 million.”