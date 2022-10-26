Lauren Speed isn’t pleased with “Love Is Blind”.

The former star of the Netflix reality series spoke out this week, accusing the show of keeping Black women on the sidelines in the show.

Speed, who appeared in season 1 of the show, voiced her concern on Twitter, reacting to the show’s third season, which premiered Oct. 19.

“I don’t like how LIB be cutting all the black women,” she wrote. “How come they are always in the trailer but not the show…”

15 women were cast in “Love Is Blind” season 3, with only five shown getting engaged on the show.

In another tweet, Speed alleged that the majority of couples on the show “just move forward for entertainment,” adding, “Y’all could at least force some more sisters to move forward.”

Asked by a follower how she thinks couples make it on to the show, Speed replied, “I think they only show what they deem most entertaining.”

In the past, “Love Is Blind” creator Chris Coelen addressed criticism of which couples make it to air.

“I think it’s very funny for people to say, ‘Oh, you put somebody who was, you know, heavier in there, and then you just didn’t follow them,'” he told Variety in February. “It’s not like anybody wants that to happen or doesn’t want that to happen. What I want to have happen is just to be true to the experiment.”