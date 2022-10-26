Click to share this via email

Penn Badgley, star of the Netflix series "You".

Penn Badgley went all out for his first TikTok.

The “Gossip Girl” actor thrilled fans as he lip-synced to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” lyrics; a track taken off her new album Midnights.

The clip saw Badgley run through his apartment, only to be faced with his villainous “You” character Joe Goldberg, dressed in his trademark baseball cap and jacket, once he opened the door.

Joe mouthed, facing the actor: “It’s me,” as an uneasy-looking Badgley responded: “Hi?” and Joe lip-synced, “I’m the problem, it’s me.”

The clip sparked an online frenzy, with it even getting the attention of Swift herself.

The hitmaker commented, “OMG!!!! 🤩”

Badgley then responded to one fan’s comment about “throwing up” and “screaming” and “crying” after watching the TikTok clip:

Badgley and Joe will be returning to TV screens for “You” season 4 at the start of next year. The first half is set to launch on Netflix Feb. 10, 2023, with the second part dropping March 10, 2023.