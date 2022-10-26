The latest season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has definitely been eventful, and Kyle Richards is ready to move on.

Ahead of the show’s “Reunion Part 3” airing Wednesday night, Richards took to Instagram to look back on the drama, insisting she was “looking forward to it being over.”

She wrote, “It’s just a show they said … it’ll be fun they said 😵‍💫 Tonight the ‘Reunion Part 3’ is here. Thank you for watching this season. It’s been rough no doubt.

“There have been good times and bad times. As I walk away from this season I will try to focus on the good. Thank you for being supportive and for calling me out when needed. I appreciate both,” the reality TV star added.

“There are always lessons to be learned during challenging times. I like to believe we can all grow from these experiences. I know I learn and grow from each season. Now I am looking forward to it being over and moving on. Much love ❤️ Kyle.”

Richards’ comments come amid the ongoing issues with her sister Kathy Hilton.

In an interview with TMZ, Hilton recently called out Richards for not supporting her during her battle with Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne.

Hilton also said she wouldn’t be returning to the show unless the pair were axed.

See Hilton chat more about the “RHOBH” drama in her interview with ET Canada below: