On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the new documentary “In Her Hands”, produced by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

“Filmed across two turbulent years, In Her Hands tells the story of Zarifa Ghafari, who at 26 became one of Afghanistan’s first female mayors and the youngest to ever hold the position,” the official description reads.

“The film documents her fight for survival against the backdrop of her country’s accelerated unraveling. As Western forces announce their retreat and the Taliban start their sweep back to power, Zarifa and women across the country face a new reality. Amid these tectonic changes, Zarifa must make the most difficult decision of her life.”

The Clintons are executive producers on the film through their company HighLight Productions.

“‘In Her Hands’ is an extraordinary work of personal storytelling that offers us a rare glimpse and real understanding of what women in Afghanistan have faced in recent years. When we first heard about this project, we had to be involved,” the Clintons said in a statement to Variety.

“We believe girls and women — and men and boys — everywhere will be inspired by the hard work, intelligence and pure determination of Zarifa Ghafari, one of Afghanistan’s first female mayors, the youngest ever to be appointed, and her ongoing fight for women’s rights today,” they added. “Ms. Gharafi’s story deserves to be told and we couldn’t be more proud and excited to help share this film with Netflix’s global audience.”

“In Her Hands” premieres Nov. 16.