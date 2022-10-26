Meet Chelsy Davy’s baby boy.

Davy, who was previously in a relationship with Prince Harry, is giving the world a glimpse of her son. Davy, 37, and husband Sam Cutmore-Scott welcomed their son Leo in January. Davy shared a mindful, scenic photo of her and Leo to Instagram on Wednesday.

She captioned the post with a simple blue heart emoji.

Davy and Cutmore-Scott got married in June 2022. The Zimbabwean businesswoman is the owner and founder of the jewellery brand Aya and the travel agency Aya Africa.

Davy and Harry met in early 2004 while Davy was a boarder at Stowe School in Stowe, England. The pair dated on-and-off until 2010. The pair have an amicable friendship and Davy was present for the wedding of Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.