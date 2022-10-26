Melissa Villaseñor opens up about her mental health struggles on her last season of “Saturday Night Live”.

The comedian spoke with The Daily Beast’s “The Last Laugh” podcast about her time on the skit comedy show and revealed her departure had to do with her mental struggles.

“It was my decision. I gave myself a lot of time in the summer to think on it and play it out in my head,” she recalled. “At the end of the day, it was about my mental health. Last season, I had a couple panic attacks. I was struggling, and I always felt like I was on the edge of a cliff every week. I was like, ‘I don’t want to do that to myself anymore.’”

She added, “It’s not like the show was mean toward me or anyone,” but that she was an introvert who tended to “get small” in crowds which was a common occurrence on a show like “SNL”.

“I get nervous, like, ‘Where do I fit? What am I supposed to do?’… I think that’s what caused it,” she continued. “There was just something telling me I could part ways. It was super hard, because I love Lorne [Michaels], and I’m so grateful to all of them for having me. This was my kid dream. This was all I wanted as a kid. I carry that forever in my heart that I got to experience that in my life.”

Villaseñor was a regular cast member of the show from season 42, but left the show just before the 48th season, along with seven other cast members. Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat, Chris Redd and featured player Aristotle Athari were among those who left.