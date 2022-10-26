Click to share this via email

A new photo of Zac Efron in character for an upcoming movie is leaving the actor’s fans divided.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, a pic of Efron emerged from the Louisiana set of “The Iron Claw”, in which the “High School Musical” alum portrays pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich during his heyday in the 1980s.

In the pic, Efron sports a bowl-cut wig while wearing nothing but a blue towel, showing off a newly beefed-up physique indicating he’s been hitting the gym hard in order to replicate Von Erich’s musculature.

Photo: MEGA

“The Iron Claw” tells the true story of the rise and fall of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty, and in addition to Efron stars Jeremy Allen White, Lily James, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney and Holt McCallany.

In response to the photo, fans have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on Efron’s dramatic physical transformation for the role. While some have been marvelling at his muscles, others are comparing his new look to Ned Flanders of “The Simpsons” and “Shrek” villain Lord Farquaad.

Zac Efron came out here looking like sexy Ned Flanders pic.twitter.com/UB5AltzsUo — Meech de Lioncourt 🦇 (@MediumSizeMeech) October 26, 2022

Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich is sending me to the goddamn moon pic.twitter.com/QKKSG280wc — TAPE (@tapemachines) October 26, 2022

Zac Efron looked unrecognizable as he debuted an extremely beefed-up new physique, glowing tan and a bowl haircut to play wrestler Kevin Von Erich on the set of new film, The Iron Claw. pic.twitter.com/utSJLFVoqS — Niko Exxtra (@nikoexxtra) October 26, 2022

I just saw the new Zac Efron. I never thought I'd get the hots for him ever again as I got older, but here we are. pic.twitter.com/a8xgeFTYyA — Negative Numbuh 1507, reporting for duty! (@Codename2016) October 26, 2022

Holy crap Zac Efron got big to play Kevin Von Eric in the movie about the Von Eric family. pic.twitter.com/gQbO76vtUR — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) October 26, 2022