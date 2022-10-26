Mandy Moore is on a recurring dose of placenta.

Moore, 38, revealed to her fans on Instagram that she is taking encapsulated pills of her placenta. The “This Is Us” actress penned the update in her postpartum journal after giving birth to her second son, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett.

“Round 2,” Moore captioned a photo re-posted by People. In the picture, Moore held up a pill bottle with a label reading, “Made by you for you filled with… your placenta and a whole lot of love.”

Moore introduced the world to Ozzie on Sunday.

“Ozzie is here!” she captioned the black-and-white photo. “Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents). Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!”

Moore shares her two children — including son August “Gus” Harrison, 20 months — with husband Taylor Goldsmith. The actress and singer-songwriter have been married since Nov. 18, 2018. They started dating in 2015 and became engaged in 2017.