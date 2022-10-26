After just a few months of dating, Rosie O’Donnell and Aimee Hauer are calling it quits.

People reports that a source has confirmed that the two “are no longer together.”

The 60-year-old comedian and the 43-year-old massage therapist went Instagram official in a post Hauer shared in June (it’s subsequently been deleted). As People noted, they made their red-carpet debut as a couple the following month when they attended the Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit at the Fonda Theatre in L.A.

O’Donnell opened up about the romance last month during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show”.

“I’m in love,” O’Donnell proclaimed at the time.

“She’s really kind and wonderful, and I like the pace we’re going at,” she said of Hauer. “It’s not like a U-Haul situation.”

According to O’Donnell, Hauer was “not pressuring me, which is good because I don’t do well under pressure like that. It only feels like a weight but that hasn’t happened.”