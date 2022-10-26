Taylor Swift is making changes to her “Anti-Hero” music video after fans accuse her of fat-shaming.

The musician came under attack when fans reacted negatively to a scene in the video where Swift stands on a scale and it reads “fat” in a song with lyrics like “Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby / And I’m a monster on the hill.”

The video has since been altered to remove that scene on Apple Music. The YouTube upload of the video, however, remains unchanged at the time of writing.

When Swift first promoted the video on Instagram, she described the images in the video as her own “nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts [playing] out in real time.”

The 32-year-old artist has previously spoken about her difficulties with body image, opening up how online criticism affects her self-image in her documentary “Miss Americana”.

“It’s only happened a few times, and I’m not in any way proud of it,” she said as she admitted she saw “a picture of me where I feel like I looked like my tummy was too big, or… someone said that I looked pregnant … and that’ll just trigger me to just starve a little bit — just stop eating.”

Reactions to the moment in the music video varied online with some calling it “fatphobic” while others defended as deeply personal to Swift, calling it a “critique” of herself.