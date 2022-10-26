Click to share this via email

Avril Lavigne can thank barber Yungblud for her new look.

Lavigne put her hair in Yungblud’s reliable hands in a new Instagram and TikTok video. Yungblud took a pair of scissors and lopped off a considerable portion of Lavigne’s long, blonde locks. Lavigne watched on in shock as Yungblud took off about a foot of hair from each side of her head.

Both artists shared the video on social media.

Lavigne also teased her impending collaboration with “Yungblud” titled “I’m A Mess”. She shared the song’s artwork which features Lavigne — now with shorter hair — handcuffed to Yungblud.

“I’m A Mess” drops on Thursday, Nov. 3.