Avril Lavigne can thank barber Yungblud for her new look.
Lavigne put her hair in Yungblud’s reliable hands in a new Instagram and TikTok video. Yungblud took a pair of scissors and lopped off a considerable portion of Lavigne’s long, blonde locks. Lavigne watched on in shock as Yungblud took off about a foot of hair from each side of her head.
Both artists shared the video on social media.
Lavigne also teased her impending collaboration with “Yungblud” titled “I’m A Mess”. She shared the song’s artwork which features Lavigne — now with shorter hair — handcuffed to Yungblud.
“I’m A Mess” drops on Thursday, Nov. 3.