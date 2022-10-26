Click to share this via email

“Bachelor in Paradise” alum Krystal Nielson is off the market.

Nielson and newly crowned fiance Miles Bowles are engaged. Nielson, 35, shared the news on Tuesday alongside an Instagram post that featured photos of the engagement and their scenic proposal.

“For all the right reasons,” Nielson captioned the post.

A number of Nielson’s Bachelor Nation alums chimed in on the happy occasion.

“Ahhhh YAY!!! Congratulations love,” wrote Annaliese Puccini. Tenley Leopold wrote, “Yessssssss! Cannot wait to celebrate!!! And the caption, yes, girl!”

Other familiar faces like Ashley Iaconetti and Heather Martin also left friendly comments.

Nielsen and Bowles have been romantically involved since approximately April 2020. They have one daughter, Andara Rose Bowles, who they welcomed in March 2021.