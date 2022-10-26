Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez won’t be appearing Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” as scheduled.

Gomez was to have guested on the show to promote her new Apple TV+ documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”, but was forced to pull out after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday morning, Gomez shared the news via a post on Instagram Stories.

“I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok,” wrote Gomez, accompanying a photo of herself snuggled beneath a blanket while lying on a couch.

“A friendly reminder covid is still out there,” she added. “Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all.”