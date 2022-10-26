Selena Gomez won’t be appearing Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” as scheduled.
Gomez was to have guested on the show to promote her new Apple TV+ documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”, but was forced to pull out after testing positive for COVID-19.
On Wednesday morning, Gomez shared the news via a post on Instagram Stories.
READ MORE: Selena Gomez Documents Her Emotional Healing Journey In The New Trailer For ‘My Mind & Me’
“I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok,” wrote Gomez, accompanying a photo of herself snuggled beneath a blanket while lying on a couch.
“A friendly reminder covid is still out there,” she added. “Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all.”