Get ready to fall in love with “Tehranto”, a new Canadian romantic comedy from director Faran Moradi that explores the cultural divide with Toronto’s Persian-Canadian community.

“These days, there are two types of Iranian immigrants — those who left Iran before the Revolution, and those who left after,” states the synopsis from the film, the feature debut of writer/director Faran Moradi.

“Sharon (Mo Zeighami) is a Richmond Hill artist, impartial to her Persian culture, forced into real estate by her money-driven parents,” the synopsis continues. “Badi (Sammy Azero) is a brash, newly immigrated med-student from a small town in Iran, drowning in his contempt for assimilated Iranians, branding them ‘traitors to their race.’ After Badi and Sharon cross paths, everything changes. A magnetic attraction pulls them together, but the collision of their two worlds within Tehranto challenges them to rethink their own paths as individuals, with social expectations pressuring them on one hand, and selfish desires on the other.”

“Tehranto” will debut in theatres in Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, London and Whitby on Nov. 25, and in Hamilton on Dec. 2, before its national VOD/digital release on Dec. 6.