Hugh Jackman says Broadway shows can sometimes get saucy.

The 54-year-old actor currently stars in The Music Man in the famous theatre district, but it’s not his first time performing there. In an interview with Variety, Jackman revealed his first role was in The Boy From Oz which opened in 2003.

He said “the most fun I ever had was playing Peter Allen” on the show due to all the improv moments in the second act where he could interact with the audience.

“There was, I don’t know, roughly 10 to 12 minutes of every show that was ad-libbed,” Jackman said. “Once I was 50 or 60 shows in, I felt completely free to do whatever the hell I wanted. I was an a—- at times.”

In fact, in one case, he roped Matt Damon into his antics.

“I brought up Barbara Walters and Matt Damon, and made Matt Damon give Barbara Walters a lap dance, which turned into me giving Matt Damon a lap dance,” Jackman recalled. “And he didn’t punch me.”

In another famous audience interaction moment, he remembered surprising Sarah Jessica Parker by bringing her onstage during the 2004 Tony Awards.

“I really felt for her that night,” Jackman told Variety. “As soon as she got up onstage, I could tell those boobs were about to come out.”