Tom Hiddleston and fiancée Zawe Ashton are parents.

That’s the report coming from Us Weekly, with a source telling the outlet that the couple secretly welcomed their first child.

“Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy,” the source said. “They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren’t sleeping much but are thrilled.”

Vogue was the first to reveal Ashton’s pregnancy back in June, in a piece covering her preparations for attending a screening of her film “Mr. Malcolm’s List”.

Hiddleston and Ashton met in 2019 when they were cast as husband and wife in a West End revival of the play “Betrayal”, with the pair confirming their romance when they made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Tony Awards.