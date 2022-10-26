Following the news that Adidas has cut ties with Kanye West due to his unapologetic antisemitic comments, the controversial rapper/fashion designer paid a visit to the corporate offices of Skechers in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

According to ABC News, West’s visit did not go well, and concluded when he was escorted out of the building by security.

The shoe manufacturer subsequently issued a statement to insist that West’s trip was both unauthorized and uninvited.

According to the company’s statement, West “arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles. Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.”

In addition, the statement was also careful to place as much distance between Skechers and West as possible.

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” the statement continued. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.”

And, just in case stating it once wasn’t enough, the statement concluded by reiterating, “The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”