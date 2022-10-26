Natasha Lyonne is heading back to television in “Poker Face”, a new Peacock whodunit that marks the first TV series for “Knives Out” director Rian Johnson.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Peacock dropped the first trailer for the upcoming series starring the “Russian Doll”/”Orange Is the New Black” star.

Photo by: Phillip Caruso/Peacock

“‘Poker Face’ is a mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying,” reads Peacocks synopsis of the series’ 10-episode first season.

“She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda,” the synopsis continues, “and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.”

Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

Each episode will bring Charlie face-to-face with a new murderer, each played by a different guest actor; in fact, the first season’s impressive list of guest stars includes Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Nick Nolte, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, S. Epatha Merkerson, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, Tim Meadows and more.

Photo by: Karolina Wojtasik/Peacock

“I’m very excited to dig into the type of fun, character driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching,” said Johnson in a statement. “It’s my happy place. Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we’ve found the perfect home at Peacock.”

“Poker Face” premieres Jan. 26, 2023 with four back-to-back episodes.