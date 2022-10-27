The title, release date and cover for Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir have been revealed.

Harry is set to release Spare on January 10, 2023, Penguin Random House confirmed Thursday, and it will be published in 16 languages.

The release will cover his royal life, including the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and having to attend her funeral and walk behind her coffin at age just 12, among multiple other things.

The title is thought to be a reference to the nickname often given to Harry with him being second in line to the throne after his older brother, Prince William.

Prince Harry’s new memoir “Spare” is to be released Jan. 10, 2023. (Random House Group via AP/CP Images)

READ MORE: Buckingham Palace Braces For Prince Harry’s Memoir As January Release Date Revealed

A description of the book reads, “It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on.

“For Harry, this is that story at last.

“With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/mu9zlwYflf pic.twitter.com/Uq0Noch08C — Penguin Random House 🐧🏠📚 (@penguinrandom) October 27, 2022

Penguin’s CEO Markus Dohle said his company “is honoured to be publishing Prince Harry’s candid and emotionally powerful story for readers everywhere.”

READ MORE: Palace Aides Reportedly Looking To Stop Prince Harry Publishing Memoir

He continued: “He shares a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, one that speaks to the power of love and will inspire and encourage millions of people around the world,” ITV reported.

NEW: Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” will not be published before Christmas as had been expected.

The publication date will be 10 January according to his publishers ⁦@penguinrandom⁩ 📚 pic.twitter.com/cIJlPNqiYM — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 27, 2022

The publishing house also confirmed, “Prince Harry wishes to support British charities with donations from his proceeds from Spare.

“The Duke of Sussex has donated $1,500,000 to Sentebale, an organization he founded with Prince Seeiso in their mothers’ legacies, which supports vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS.

“Prince Harry will also donate to the non-profit organization WellChild in the amount of £300,000. WellChild, which he has been Royal patron of for 15 years, makes it possible for children and young people with complex health needs to be cared for at home instead of hospital, wherever possible.”