Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Fans of Drake and 21 Savage will have to wait a bit longer for their collaboration.

This week, the rappers announced their hotly anticipated album is being delayed after producer Noah “40” Shebib caught COVID.

READ MORE: Drake Downs Shots As He Celebrates His 36th Birthday With Star-Studded Miami Bash

As Drake explained on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Shebib came down with COVID “while mixing and mastering” the record.

The Canadian artist added that the producer is “resting up” and shared that the album, titled Her Loss, while be out Nov. 4.

Originally, the album had been slated to debut this Friday, after being officially announced only a few days ago.

READ MORE: Drake Announces Joint Album With 21 Savage In The Middle Of Their New Music Video ‘Jimmy Cooks’

The title of the forthcoming collaboration was revealed in the new music video for the song “Jimmy Cooks”, featuring 21 Savage, which was on Drake’s previous album, Honestly, Nevermind.