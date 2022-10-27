Matthew Perry has apologized after excerpts from his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, saw him take a swipe at Keanu Reeves.

The “Friends” star wrote, “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” according to Page Six.

After the snippet did the rounds online, Perry told People in a statement: “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”

The magazine also claimed Perry referenced Reeves again when writing about comedian Chris Farley’s death.

He shared, “His disease had progressed faster than mine had. (Plus, I had a healthy fear of the word ‘heroin,’ a fear we did not share).

“I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

Perry wrote in detail about losing his and Reeves’ mutual friend River Phoenix.

Perry had worked with the late star on the 1988 film “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon”.

“River was a beautiful man inside and out and too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down,” he revealed in his book.

Phoenix died outside the Viper Room in West Hollywood in October 1993, shocking many fans and friends, including Perry.

“I heard the screaming from my apartment; went back to bed; woke up to the news,” he wrote, adding that he sobbed.