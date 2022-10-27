Click to share this via email

Harry Styles looks a far cry from his usual clean-shaven self in the new “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” music video.

The One Direction hitmaker dropped the full clip for the catchy Harry’s House track at 12 p.m. ET Thursday, after teasing fans with a still, showing him shirtless with a full beard.

The bizarre vid sees Styles get washed up on shore and taken to Gill’s Lounge sushi restaurant, sporting a human top half but a merman/octopus bottom half.

He then dazzles the workers with his voice, but once he loses that he’s sent to the chopping board.

Styles has definitely been keeping busy lately, with him continuing to travel the globe with his “Love On Tour” shows.

He’s also been hitting headlines after the release of his new film “Don’t Worry Darling”, in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh and his girlfriend, director Olivia Wilde.

That’s not the only flick he’s starred in recently, with his other movie “My Policeman” also hitting theatres last week.