Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have moved beyond the drama and opened up a new chapter in their lives.

A source tells ET that the pair “are more than cordial and just want to remain friendly.”

The news comes less than two weeks after Bieber and Gomez met up at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, and were seen beaming in a pic snapped and posted by photographer Tyrell Hampton. The photo showed Justin Bieber’s wife and his ex-girlfriend smiling and posing together at the black-tie affair.

The photo came just two weeks after Hailey got candid on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast about the bullying she’s faced from fans of both her husband and his very famous ex-girlfriend over allegations that she had come between the pop stars and their years-long on-again, off-again relationship.

ET’s source says, “Justin, Hailey, and Selena are glad to have cleared the air, moved on with their lives, and closed that chapter.”

As for Selena, the source adds, “Selena is doing amazing and is just focusing on herself, her family, and her close-knit circle of friends. She’s not trying to settle down right now and she’s just living her best life.”

As for the Biebers, the source says, “Hailey and Justin are doing great in their relationship. They are so in love and focusing on their work, as well as their mental and physical health.”

“They want the best for each other and that has always been the priority. They try to keep their private lives private and like to do husband and wife things that support a healthy relationship including traveling, exercising, eating well, being there for each other in their professional careers, and more,” the source adds. “It’s really a good balance of everything.”

Another source told ET earlier this month that by posing for the photo, Hailey and Selena wanted to show the world that no “bad feelings” between them.

“Selena and Hailey were both super chill together at the Academy Museum Gala. They’ve both moved on and are happy in their own lives,” the source shared at the time. “They wanted to show the world that there’s no beef or bad feelings between them anymore.”

As for how Justin feels about his wife and ex posing for a pic together, another source tells ET that the pop singer is “happy” they can all move on.

“Justin is very happy with the fact that they can all move on and that it can be peaceful between everyone,” the source said.

