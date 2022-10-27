Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jack Harlow is hosting Global’s “Saturday Night Live” this week, and in a promo for the episode he’s got his outfit all picked out.

The clip, shared to social media, has Harlow bumping into cast members Kenan Thompson and Marcello Hernández.

READ MORE: Jack Harlow To Do Double Duty As ‘SNL’ Host, Musical Guest

“I’m so hyped to host this week,” the musician says.

“You’re gonna do great, man. Looks like you’re already in the Halloween spirit,” Thompson tells him, remarking on Harlow’s all-white outfit.

“Yeah bro, the costume goes crazy,” Hernández says.

The two comedians begin listing off guesses as to what exactly Harlow’s costume is supposed to be.

READ MORE: Jack Harlow Gets Muted Reaction At ‘College GameDay’ And Sparks Endless Memes

“What are you, like a box of Kleenex?” Thompson asks, while his co-star suggests, “No, he a cotton ball.”

Other guesses include “The White Lotus”, a sanitary napkin, a sexy yeti, Macklemore and more.

“Guys, this is just my outfit,” Harlow tells them, to which they react with disappointment.

But getting into the elevator to leave, Harlow mutters to himself the real answer: “Meryl Streep, obviously.”

Tune in to see Harlow host and perform on “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.