Wednesday night’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion show was as dramatic as ever.

Fans of the show will have been following along with Kathy Hilton’s ongoing feud with Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna, and in the third part of the reunion special, Jayne accused Hilton of using a gay slur during that infamous Aspen trip.

The incident, which Hilton denies, was said to have happened during a visit to the Caribou Club, People reported.

Jayne said, “I see Kathy coming from the dance floor, very upset. I said, ‘Kathy, what’s wrong?’ She said, ‘The DJ’s an old f**king f**g,’ and walked off.”

Hilton immediately said, “I will admit to what I do, but I will not be painted to be this monster that you’ve tried to [create].”

“Those were your words, that’s what you said to me,” Jayne insisted. “And anyone who knows me knows I’m not lying. I have nothing to lie about.”

“Never even, never, ever,” Hilton denied, adding, “Anybody who knows me knows I don’t talk like that.”

The comments came after host Andy Cohen asked Hilton what “sent you over the edge” during the trip, in which she was said to have had an off-screen meltdown.

Hilton recalled of the night out, “So I’m thinking, ‘Alright, I want everyone to have fun.’ I go over to the DJ. He’s got headphones, he’s looking down. He doesn’t see me so I get frustrated. I go back into the room and there’s a manager. I said, ‘If I gave you money, would you put some songs on for my friends and I to dance?’ And he said, ‘No, no. It’s way too busy in here. Not tonight, not tonight.'”

She continued, “I said, ‘Really, I’m not a member but for 30 years that I’ve come here, they have taken requests, as they do in the South of France or in London or Paris.’ And I think that annoyed him.

“So he looked and me and said, ‘Where are you from?’ and I said, ‘L.A.’ And he goes, ‘Well, then go back to L.A.’ So I go, ‘We’re out of here.'”

Hilton explained that she was upset that some of the other ladies, including her sister Kyle Richards, wanted to stay.

Richards responded, “There’s a reason behind that, Kathy.

“You came up and you didn’t say, ‘This guy just hurt my feelings. I’m so embarrassed.’ You said, ‘We’re out of here.’ Everybody saw and you looked at me like, ‘We f**king are leaving now.'”

“First of all, I’m an adult,” she added. “You can’t talk to me like that and expect me to say, ‘Oh, okay.'”

Cohen confirmed HR had since launched an investigation into the alleged slur, but it turned into a “she said, she said” situation that was inconclusive.