Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have had their fair share of ups and downs, but they’re in it for the long haul.

The pair, who went public with their romance in June 2020, the month after Fox and her ex-husband Brian Austin Green confirmed their split, are said to be busy with wedding planning right now after getting engaged in January.

A source told Us Weekly, “Megan and MGK haven’t set a date yet but they’re secretly planning their wedding. They’re working on it and also working hard on themselves.

“They’ve worked on their problems and worked really hard to get to the place where they are today. It’s still a struggle at times and they tend to have a lot of ups and downs.

“He is making a lot of effort to be more mature. He’s not always easy to deal with. He still has this teenage side to him.”

The insider went on, “They have their differences at times where he likes to stay out late and party and she’s okay with going home early.

“There was a point months ago where she was beyond done with him. She was fed up with his BS. It got really bad between them. He loves her so much and was the one that pushed to make it work. He wanted it to work and wanted them to be a happy couple. She was having a hard time, but things have turned around.”

Fox shares three children — Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6 — with Green, while Kelly shares a 13-year-old daughter, Casie, with his ex Emma Cannon.