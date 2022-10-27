Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber looked stunning as they posed together at the Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch Party on Wednesday night.

The pair’s attendance at the star-studded bash comes after Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West slammed Bieber in an array of Instagram posts after she voiced her support for Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Karefa-Johnson recently called out the rapper for including White Lives Matter apparel during his Yeezy presentation at Paris Fashion Week.

READ MORE: Report: Justin Bieber Is Distancing Himself From Kanye West After Trolling Wife Hailey, Says West Crossed The Line

Bieber defending Karefa-Johnson resulted in West calling her “nose job Hailey Baldloose” and instructing her husband Justin to “get your girl before I get mad.”

Bieber seemingly has nothing against Kardashian though, as the pair posed for photographers, with the Skims founder donning an all-black ensemble and an oversized jacket with a faux fur lining, while Bieber donned a sheer dress.

Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber at the Tiffany & Co. Lock Event held at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, and Hailey Bieber attend as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

READ MORE: Skechers Issues Statement After Kanye West’s ‘Unannounced’ Visit To Head Office, Has ‘No Intention’ Of Working With Him

The showbiz duo also posed with Gal Gadot, who posted this week that she was “proud” to be Jewish following West’s ongoing anti-Semitic comments.

Amid the latest controversy surrounding West, Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian, as well as Bieber, were among the celebs voicing their support for the Jewish community.