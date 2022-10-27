ET Canada is welcoming two new reporters to the team.

“Big Brother Canada” alums Brittnee Blair and Jedson Tavernier will join the show as on-air reporters starting in November.

“I’m so thrilled to be joining the ET Canada family,” exclaimed Blair. “I’m looking forward to all of the adventures yet to come, and to sharing so many wonderful stories with our viewers.”

“I am beyond excited to start working on ET Canada!” stated Tavernier. “This feels like a full circle moment for me, after appearing on ‘Big Brother Canada’ on Global, to be given the opportunity to work as a reporter on the same network. I’m looking forward to getting in the studio, learning from the other on-air talent, and interviewing some amazing people!”

The pair will be joining hosts Cheryl Hickey and Sangita Patel, and reporters Carlos Bustamante, Morgan Hoffman and Keshia Chanté, delivering all the latest in entertainment news.

Along with appearing on the third season of “Big Brother Canada”, Blair is also an international plus-size model and the host of W Network’s “Movie Date”.

Tavernier is a social media creator who appeared in season 9 of “Big Brother Canada”, and works on the Toronto Raptors social media team.

“ET Canada is thrilled to welcome Brittnee and Jedson to the team as our newest reporters,” said executive producer John Kampilis. “With engaging personalities and strong social presence, Brittnee and Jedson bring their own brand of storytelling and perspective to the show, and we can’t wait to introduce them to our viewers on November 1!”

Tune in to ET Canada weeknights at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.