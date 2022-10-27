The cast of the “Black Panther” sequel are sticking by their Marvel media training.

On Wednesday, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to talk about “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” while trying not to give anything away.

When asked if they’ve seen the movie yet, Wright jokingly responded, “I don’t know what anyone’s talking about,” before revealing she hasn’t seen it.

“Would you say if you had?” Kimmel asked, to which the actress coyly replied, “I don’t know if I have, or if I have not. I don’t know anything.”

Guirira joked, “She’s been through Marvel media training.”

Nyong’o explained that they receive “lots of emails” listing all the things they cannot talk about publicly, “And they send it to you many times, so it’s stressful to have your inbox full of these emails.”

Undeterred from trying to pry secrets from the actors, Kimmel asks Wright whether she is the new Black Panther in the film, but in keeping with that media training, she stays silent.

Also during the interview, Kimmel shares a pair of new clips from the movie, including one in which Nyong’o and Gurira’s characters reflect on the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman.