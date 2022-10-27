Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Nicole Kidman is sharing love for her husband on his special day.

Keith Urban celebrated his 55th birthday on Wednesday with the help of his wife, who shared a special tribute to him on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “Happy Birthday my love ❤️❤️❤️❤️4ever”.

READ MORE: Nicole Kidman & Luke Evans Release ‘Genius’ Duet ‘Say Something’

The actress shared a throwback photo of the happy married couple kissing during a gala, both dressed in stunning formal outfits.

The two began dating in 2005 and were married a year later in Sydney. They aren’t shy about displaying their love for each other, often dedicating romantic posts to each other — like Kidman’s Valentine post this year where she showed off another kiss pic, but at the beach this time.

READ MORE: Vance Joy Stages Walkout After Radio Hosts Prank Him With Fake Nicole Kidman Letter

They also celebrated their landmark 16th wedding anniversary in June, posting a throwback photo from the wedding.

Kidman and Urban share daughters 11-year-old Faith Margaret and 14-year-old Sunday Rose together.