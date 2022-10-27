Nicole Kidman is sharing love for her husband on his special day.
Keith Urban celebrated his 55th birthday on Wednesday with the help of his wife, who shared a special tribute to him on Instagram.
She captioned the post, “Happy Birthday my love ❤️❤️❤️❤️4ever”.
READ MORE: Nicole Kidman & Luke Evans Release ‘Genius’ Duet ‘Say Something’
The actress shared a throwback photo of the happy married couple kissing during a gala, both dressed in stunning formal outfits.
The two began dating in 2005 and were married a year later in Sydney. They aren’t shy about displaying their love for each other, often dedicating romantic posts to each other — like Kidman’s Valentine post this year where she showed off another kiss pic, but at the beach this time.
READ MORE: Vance Joy Stages Walkout After Radio Hosts Prank Him With Fake Nicole Kidman Letter
They also celebrated their landmark 16th wedding anniversary in June, posting a throwback photo from the wedding.
Kidman and Urban share daughters 11-year-old Faith Margaret and 14-year-old Sunday Rose together.