Chris Redd was reportedly seeing red after being assaulted in New York City.

The comedian was suddenly attacked while heading into the Comedy Cellar in NYC on Wednesday night, according to TMZ. Redd, 37, was reportedly punched in the face by a man wearing a security guard uniform. He suffered a deep cut on his nose and blood was visible on the ground in a video published by the website.

Global’s “Saturday Night Live” alum was reportedly rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan. He was treated and released. The incident took place at approximately 9:40 p.m. ET in Greenwich Village.

The publication subsequently reported that Redd was wearing a Greg Yuna chain. The chain was reportedly snatched and the links came apart. The suspect allegedly ran off and Redd managed to recover his chain.

Redd spent five years on “SNL” and also starred on former co-star Kenan Thompson’s series “Kenan”. It was reported in September that Redd is dating Thompson’s estranged wife, Christina Evangeline.

“SNL” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.