Kanye West has often shared his “admiration” for Adolf Hitler, according to multiple people who were once close to the rapper.

Numerous brands and businesses have recently cut ties with Ye as he continues to make antisemitic comments, with him revealing on social media that he lost $2 billion in a day amid the controversy.

According to CNN, a business executive who worked with West has now spoken out to say how he created a hostile work environment, partly due to his “obsession” with Hitler.

“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” the person in question, who asked not to be named, told the publication.

CNN reported that the exec left his job with Ye before reaching a settlement with the musician and some of his companies over “workplace complaints, including harassment,” which the publication claims to have reviewed.

West has reportedly previously denied the exec’s allegations.

Ye’s former colleague claimed that the rapper spoke openly about reading Hitler’s 1925 autobiographical manifesto, Mein Kampf, as well as sharing his “admiration” for the Nazis and Hitler for their use of propaganda.

He added that those close to Ye were “fully aware” of his interest in Hitler, with the musician reportedly previously suggesting he name his 2018 album Ye, Hitler instead.

The sources’ comments come as Van Lathan Jr., a former TMZ employee, admitted West had made antisemitic remarks in his 2018 interview with the website.

However, TMZ chose not to include them in the chat, which hit headlines anyway due to Ye saying slavery “sounds like a choice.”

Lathan said on the “Higher Learning” podcast that West said something like “I love Hitler, I love Nazis” during his previous interview with them.