There are about as many tales of Santa Claus as Christmas trees on earth, but his family is a touch more serious.

Disney+ is heading into the holidays with “The Santa Clauses”, a comedy miniseries based on “The Santa Clause” movie series starring Tim Allen.

“Scott Calvin is back!” the show’s logline reads. “After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family.

“Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.”

The series stars Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus, Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol/Mrs. Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra, Devin Bright as Noel, Austin Kane as Cal, Matilda Lawler as Betty, Rupali Redd as Grace and Kal Penn as Simon Choksi.

Disney+ will premiere two episode of “The Santa Clauses” on Nov. 16.