Disney has been praised after debuting its first plus-size female protagonist.

“Reflect”, a short film about a ballet dancer called Bianca who battles her own reflection, is streaming on Disney+ as part of season 2 of “Short Circuit Experimental Films”.

A description reads, “A ballet dancer overcomes her doubt and fear by channelling her inner strength.”

An all-new Short Circuit Experimental Film has arrived! Stream “Reflect” and all the Short Circuit Experimental Films by Walt Disney Animation Studios artists now on @DisneyPlus. 🩰 🎆 pic.twitter.com/c0gw5U4ecc — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) September 14, 2022

The teacher tells Bianca at dance class, “Tight tummy, long neck!” as she heads to the barre looking uneasy.

The mirror then cracks around her and she has to deal with looking at her own reflection multiple times, before going into her own world with her love of dance.

Social media has been loving the new short. See some of the reaction below.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Disney+ FINALLY made a short with a Plus Size lead! It’s called Reflect and it’s part of the Short Circuit short series. Let’s just say I was SOBBING — Coriander (@cori_ander28) October 4, 2022

Disney's new heroine … Bianca a plus size ballet dancer in "Reflect"

We need to see more of this… Disney tend to do more in their shorts, dealing with autism, same sex relationships & disabilities amongst others …time for a full length movie in this vein #disney #visible pic.twitter.com/PfQp4KgAAM — Koci (@Koci71) October 27, 2022

16 year old me needed this Disney short before I quit ballet because I didn’t want to be the fat girl in class anymore. I’m glad little ones will have this. 10/10 for Reflect! https://t.co/WAqEt3Tdpa — Meg Potter (@MeganPotter_) October 26, 2022

I saw this Disney short called Reflect and it emotionally tore me up. It’s about a little plus size girl doing ballet and the mirrors start to swallow her up because of her body insecurity but she destroys them by dancing anyway. — david s pumpkins (@katelandiaa) October 10, 2022

Cut to me crying like a little girl. Disney Reveals First Plus-Size Heroine In New Film – 9GAG https://t.co/v5RAcfY3yA — TiTi (@Zudleymarie) October 27, 2022