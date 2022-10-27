Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are so in love they are getting married twice.

Pitt, 25, and Amabile, 36, legally wed at City Hall in New York City on Thursday morning. The couple still plan on having a wedding ceremony next September but wanted to make things official.

READ MORE: Bachelor Nation Star Krystal Nielson Gets Engaged

“Just married!” Pitt captioned a post on Thursday. “We are still having a wedding this September but who doesn’t want to get married twice!”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars also dished on their decision to tie the knot and have a ceremony next year.

“We have always known marriage was in our future, it just looked a little bit different than we expected,” Amabile and Pitt told People. “We still plan on having a big wedding next fall that we are already planning.”

“But with everything being so public in our relationship, having a private moment just the two of us felt so special and intimate,” they add. “Natasha Parker was our witness, someone that has seen our relationship from the very beginning.”

READ MORE: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Casey Says He Hasn’t Been Able To Walk Since Fainting On The Show 4 Months Ago

“We can’t wait to celebrate with all of our family and friends next year at our wedding,” they shared. “Because who doesn’t want to marry the love of their life twice?”

Pitt and Amabile got engaged on season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise”. They maintained a long distance relationship after the show before moving to NYC together. They held their engagement party in Pitt’s hometown of Toronto this past August.