Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Netflix has just dropped the chilling new teaser for the horror flick “The Pale Blue Eye”.

The upcoming film will see Christian Bale’s Augustus Landor, who is a veteran detective, team up with a young cadet, who eventually goes on to become the world-famous author Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling), to solve a series of grisly murders.

“The Pale Blue Eye”: (L to R) Christian Bale as Augustus Landor and Harry Melling as Edgar Allen Poe. — Scott Garfield/Netflix © 2022

READ MORE: Christian Bale Acted As A ‘Mediator’ Between Amy Adams And Director David O. Russell

A synopsis reads, “West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it’s discovered that the young man’s heart has been skillfully removed.

“Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Bale), to solve the murder. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry—a young man named Edgar Allan Poe (Melling).”

“The Pale Blue Eye”: Christian Bale as Augustus Landor. Credit: Scott Garfield/Netflix © 2022

“The Pale Blue Eye”: (L to R) Toby Jones as Dr. Marquis and Gillian Anderson as Julia. Credit: Scott Garfield/Netflix © 2022

READ MORE: Christian Bale Says Leonardo DiCaprio Gets First Dibs On Every Role In Hollywood: ‘He Gets To Choose Everything’

The star-studded movie also features Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Timothy Spall, Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Jack Irving, Steven Maier, Charlie Tahan and Robert Duvall.

“The Pale Blue Eye” launches on Netflix January 6, 2023 after being released in theatres December 23.