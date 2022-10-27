Country music is coming together to honour Alan Jackson.

The 2022 Country Music Association Awards will present Jackson with a lifetime achievement award. The official title of the award is the 2022 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Past recipients include Kenny Rogers (2013), Johnny Cash (2015), Dolly Parton (2016) and Loretta Lynn (2021).

Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson will perform an all-star tribute to Jackson at the 56th Annual CMA Awards.

“A three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, he is responsible for so many iconic moments in CMA Awards history,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer in a press release. “Just as Alan has been influenced by many Country legends throughout his career, he too has inspired a generation of artists to stay true to the authenticity of Country Music.

“We are so excited to bring Dierks, Jon, Carrie and Lainey together on the CMA Awards stage for what will surely be an incredible and touching tribute to an artist they each deeply admire. Having had the great fortune of working with Alan over the years, I am delighted we are honouring him with this milestone award next month.”

Jackson has released more than 20 albums and collections, nine of which went multi-Platinum. He is a three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Awards (1995, 2002, 2003), two-time Grammy Awards winner and a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Jackson has charted 35 No. 1 hits, sold nearly 60 million albums, and has achieved more than 150 awards.

The 2022 ceremony takes place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, Nov. 9.