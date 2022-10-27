Click to share this via email

Amy Schumer is returning to “Saturday Night Live” to host for the third time.

The actress will put her hosting hat back on for the Nov. 5th episode featuring musical guest Steve Lacy.

Schumer previously fulfilled the gig in 2015 with The Weeknd and in 2018 alongside Kacey Musgraves.

As for Lacy, the singer will make his debut on the NBC late-night comedy sketch show. He is currently on tour for his second studio album Gemini Rights — released back in July — featuring the chart-topping single “Bad Habits”.

Lacy gained fame as the lead guitarist for the R&B band the Internet, and for collaborating with artists including Kendrick Lamar, Solange, Vampire Weekend and Tyler, the Creator.

“Saturday Night Live” returned for its 48th season on Oct. 1.