Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes are going to church.

Bieber, 28, and Mendes, 24, were spotted attending a service at Churchome in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday night, according to TMZ. A video circulating online appears to show the musical artists comforting each other.

🚨VEJA: Justin Bieber e Shawn Mendes juntos na igreja.

Afterwards, the two Canadian superstars hopped into Bieber’s vehicle and drove off.

Bieber and Mendes cancelled their respective tours over the last few months to focus on their mental health. Mendes announced he was scrapping his world tour in July and Bieber made a similar move in September.

Bieber released his sixth consecutive No. 1 album Justice last year and released three singles this year: “Attention”, “Honest” and “Beautiful Love”. Mendes released the singles “When You’re Gone” and “Heartbeat” this year following his fourth chart-topper Wonder in 2020.