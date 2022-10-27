Khloé Kardashian is giving Kelly Clarkson relationship advice.

The two spoke on the newest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” where the host asked Kardashian for tips on learning to “unlove” someone as she joked it was for a “friend.”

“It’s hard. I think it’s the most ridiculous thing sometimes when something doesn’t work out and you’re in a relationship and you’re so deeply in love — and people are like ‘Oh yeah, why can’t you [move on],'” she continued.

READ MORE: ‘The Kardashians’ Recap: Khloé Kardashian Reveals ‘Awkward’ Thing She Shouted While Watching Tristan Thompson At Live Premiere

Clarkson settled her divorce with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock earlier this year. They were married for seven years before filing for divorce in 2020.

“I think I might always love that person, I don’t know if it goes away,” added the singer.

While Kardashian laughed along to Clarkson’s jokes, she also found herself agreeing with the sentiment.

“No, I don’t think it goes away. Like, my ex-husband [Lamar Odom], I genuinely still love and I want the best for him,” she reflected. “I’m rooting for him. We all, I think, just change or evolve — or you know sometimes that it’s just not a right fit for you.”

The reality star and NBA athlete Lamar Odom tied the knot in 2009, but split in 2013 after Odom’s substance abuse created issues in their relationship.

READ MORE: Tristan Thompson Shares Cute Homemade Gift From His And Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter True

She most recently broke it off with Tristan Thompson after it was revealed he was fathering a child with another woman last year in December. They share 4-year-old True and a newborn son together.

“When I said I’m learning how to un-love Tristan, I think people — whether it be family or friends, or anyone you’re telling your story to — they’re like ‘Okay, so move on,'” said Kardashian. “It’s not that easy.”

She added, “Just even the habits that you’ve built — the repetition, the routine. When something good happened, I would call Tristan. When something bad, or when I did any little thing, I would share my life with him.”

While her ex-husband’s infidelity ultimately drove them apart, the 38-year-old said it was difficult to suddenly change her feelings as everyone expected.

“Learning to just reprogram myself, even though someone did something bad to me, it doesn’t mean there’s a wall and I’ve built it up,” she said. “I know this isn’t the right thing for me and I need to slowly heal and move one. But it doesn’t happen overnight.”