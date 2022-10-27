Richard Gere attends IFC Films With The Cinema Society And Monkey 47 Host A Special Screening Of "Three Christs" at Regal Essex Crossing on January 9, 2020 in New York City.

Richard Gere was spotted in Cambridge, Ontario on Wednesday while filming scenes for his upcoming film “Longing”.

The “Pretty Woman” star graced the historic streets of the downtown Galt area, specifically on the corner of Water Street and along the Main Street Bridge to Queens Square, Cambridge Today reported. Gere was also seen at the Grand Cafe.

The Internet Movie Data Base (IMBd) describes the film an English adaptation of the Israeli film “Ga’agua” from writer-director Savi Gabizon. It follows Gere’s character Daniel, a wealthy bachelor in his 60s who discovers he has a long lost son who was born 20 years ago and just recently passed away. He then heads to Canada, where his old ex-girlfriend and mother of his child lived to learn more about his son’s life through those who were closest to him.

“As he explores his dead son’s life and gets to know him vicariously through those closest to him, Daniel is forced to evaluate the life choices that have led him to this crossroad,” the IMDB summary reads.

READ MORE: Richard Gere Helps Carnegie Hall Raise Money For Ukraine

Fans, who waited for hours on the cold and rainy fall day just to get a glimpse of the Hollywood star, chatted with City News.

“I’m hoping he comes over here and gives me an autograph,” said Karen Main, who’s been watching Gere for decades.

“We like seeing these places in movies and shows,” said Tom Howatt of Cambridge’s unique city, where he resides with his wife. “Whenever we see big trailers we pull over, because we know something’s being filmed there.”

Cambridge’s EVO Kitchen and Bar snapped a couple photos of the actor smiling and laughing between takes with fans.

READ MORE: Bollywood Star Shilpa Shetty Cleared Of ‘Obscenity’ Charges Over Richard Gere’s Public Kiss On Cheek At 2007 Event

Fans also took to social media to share their excitement over Gere’s presence in their town.

Burying the lead that RICHARD GERE is coming to town… — ʝeɳɳρυρ ❀✿❀ (@jennpup) October 26, 2022

Richard Gere hits the streets of Cambridge for new movie https://t.co/chpGd3OVn7 pic.twitter.com/65UdRhv3bQ — GuelphToday (@GuelphToday) October 26, 2022

Richard Gere is in my town, so if you’ll excuse me, I’ll be procuring my feistiest army of gerbils to woo him. — glizzy borden (@clitneysmears) October 25, 2022

Sooo…Richard Gere is downtown today — Mike🇨🇦 (@jitterbug1977) October 26, 2022

Oh ya know just out for a short run and …. BOOM run into a Richard Gere filming a new movie hahah. Handmaids tale uses this bridge as well. Seems popular lol. pic.twitter.com/BcDZd8l4u9 — EddeDre (@EddeDre) October 26, 2022

Took Mum down to a cafe by the library/river and had to wend our way through masses of film crew equipment; Richard Gere movie. No sign of him as it was pouring but gosh, do we ever have a famous bridge! — Jane Davitt (@janedavitt) October 26, 2022

RICHARD GERE IS IN MY CITYY ⁉️⁉️⁉️ — little freak owner (@shawnussy) October 26, 2022

“Longing”‘s filming in Cambridge was only scheduled for the day. The film began shooting on Sept. 24 and is scheduled to wrap on Oct. 31.