Sheryl Crow arrives at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

After more than 20 years, Sheryl Crow is looking back on the infamous, disastrous music festival, Woodstock ’99.

While appearing on a recent episode of Dana Carvey and David Spade’s “Fly On The Wall” podcast, the singer reminisced on what it was like to perform at the unruly festival in New York, which, in recent years, has been the subject of two documentaries- HBO’s “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage” and Netflix’s “Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99”- plus the podcast “Break Stuff: The Story of Woodstock ’99”.

“It was debauched from the beginning, because we were on the first day. You could look out and see girls who were topless on guys’ shoulders, trying to get the MTV camera to sweep around in front of them and get on TV,” Crow, 60, recalled.

Elsewhere on day one, Crow shared that people were “already throwing s**t from the outhouses” that were “leaking” due to poor setup. Shortly after, while Crow was performing onstage, she came into direct contact with human feces.

“At one point, some landed on my hand while I was playing bass during ‘My Favorite Mistake’. That’s when we stopped,” Crow said. “We played about four songs, and I remember saying, ‘Nah, not gonna do it.’”

While Crow immediately described the festival as “disgusting,” “awful,” “so bad,” and “bananas,” she also said Woodstock ’99 was a career “highlight,” despite the undoubtedly distasteful experience.